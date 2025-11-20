Hyundai Crater Concept Makes A Big Impact As A Small Electric Off-Roader That Wants You To Play

It feels like every company used to produce several concept cars each year that fueled the imagination of burgeoning car enthusiasts everywhere. Every auto show you went to was littered with imaginative, daring, futuristic concepts that we all knew would never make it to production, but boy were they cool. It seems that these imagination-stoking creations have dwindled in numbers as the heyday of the auto show is behind us, but fortunately Hyundai is keeping the tradition alive with the new Crater concept that debuted Thursday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's a compact yet rugged electric SUV that focuses on something else that modern cars tend to lack: fun.

From its adorable little mascot named Crater Man, who's featured in Easter eggs throughout the interior and exterior, to the trunk-mounted record player and video games you can play while it charges, the Crater concept doesn't take itself too seriously, which is refreshing. Hyundai says the Crater serves as a preview of the direction that its rugged XRT models might be heading in the near future.