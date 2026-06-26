77% Of Americans Agree Republicans' War To Make Gas Expensive Was A Bad Use Of Hundreds Of Billions Of Dollars

Whether expensive gas broke your budget or not, it still sucks any time the price of something you need suddenly gets way more expensive than it was. Especially when we live in a country like the U.S., where driving to work is still a necessity for so many. That doesn't change just because of party affiliation, either. Republican politicians may have thrown their support behind Trump likely spending more than $100,000,000,000 to attack Iran, but the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll found that less than one in four voters says we're in a better position now than before the war.

In a survey that took place June 18-22, a mere 35% of voters said the U.S. is in a weaker position with Iran, which is roughly 50% higher than the 23% who said the U.S. is in a stronger position. Meanwhile, 16% said things are about the same and 25% said they didn't know. To put it another way, less than one in four Americans surveyed thought the war was worth it. For every one person still claiming the war was a good idea, at least three others disagree. Even if you've never been popular in your life, you've probably never been that unpopular.

Democratic voters, of course, had the lowest view of the war, with 62% saying the U.S. is weaker now versus 6% who said stronger (13% said about the same and 19% didn't know), while Republicans were the most supportive. But Republicans were more divided than you might expect. A little more than half (52%) said the U.S. is now stronger after blowing up a little girls' school with a Tomahawk missile, while 12% said we're weaker, and the remaining 36% split evenly between "similar" and "don't know." As for voters who claim to be independent, 34% said they don't know (because, of course), and another 34% said "weaker," and only 14% said they think the U.S. is now stronger.