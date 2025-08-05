Maglev Trains Dead In The U.S.

As China builds out the next generation of magnetic levitation trains, the U.S. has a grand total of one maglev line in development. Or, make that had one in development, because Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has just announced that the Federal Railroad Administration has canceled funding for it. In a statement, Duffy cited "nearly a decade of poor planning, significant community opposition, tremendous cost overruns, and nothing to show for it" as the reason for killing one of America's few attempts to finally get high-speed rail.

In fairness, it's been a troubled effort. The Baltimore-Washington Superconducting Magnetic Levitation (SCMAGLEV) project would have built a whole new connection between the nation's capital and Maryland's biggest city. According to the developers, this would have allowed for passengers to cover the 40-mile distance in just 15 minutes, per CBS News. But the project has been stuck in environmental review since 2021, with no end in sight. Meanwhile, given that the line would slice right through the heart of the federal government, it was also going to cause issues with a number of federal agencies.

Which agencies? Oh, not many, just the National Security Agency, U.S. Department of Defense and Fort George G. Meade, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, U.S Department of Agriculture, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Department of Interior – Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service, and the U.S. Department of Labor. So, yeah, not exactly problem-free.