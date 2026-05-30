Gas Is So Expensive, One Dating App Is Giving It Away To Attract New Members

The supposed "male loneliness epidemic" may be made-up nonsense to coddle losers with skill issues, but even lonely males don't necessarily signal that dating apps are having a good time. Turns out, intentionally making it harder to use the ad-supported versions of their apps and charging ridiculous prices for even the most basic paid tier makes singles less likely to use the apps, no matter how niche-focused they are. So what's the plan to add new users? Well, according to Wired, one dating app called BLK started giving away free gas.

We aren't talking about a couple of gallons, either. BLK announced yesterday that it's giving away $500 gift cards to 10 people who have to be willing to jump through enough hoops on social media to qualify.

The people who make the decisions that impact gas prices are doing their best to pretend that the U.S. is close to an actual peace deal with Iran, so prices have dropped a bit recently, but true relief is still far off. The current national average is $4.43 a gallon, which is way higher than it was back in February, before Trump launched his war to make gas expensive again.

We are, of course, talking about a corporate promotion meant to market a dating app, so it's not like the free gas gift card giveaway is some morally pure effort to help people in need. BLK wants more users, so it's using the tools it has available to make that happen. Still, it's fascinating to see how corporations respond to rising gas prices and plunging consumer sentiment, combined with all the feelings of loneliness and isolation created by a society that feels built to make real human connections so hard to find and maintain.