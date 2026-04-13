'Life After Cars' Is The Book America Needs Right Now

Of course, part of what's different now is just how unpopular the war is. The exact numbers will change depending on which poll you look at, but no matter which one you look at, voters overwhelmingly do not want to be at war with Iran. I'd also be willing to bet many of those who claim they support the war publicly may have a slightly different answer in private, which is a pretty big shift from 2003, when Bush's invasion of Iraq enjoyed overwhelming public and international support. And while the WMDs we were looking for didn't actually exist, at least the message made the mission clear. We invaded Iraq to stop its government from using WMDs.

This time around, Trump didn't even bother to lay out a clear argument for war, allowed Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz and turn it into a toll plaza, failed to achieve regime change, bungled the ceasefire that fell apart almost as soon as he announced he'd accepted Iran's 10-point proposal, and wasted billions of dollars in the process. Meanwhile, back home, we're all tired, the cost of living has only gone up since Trump took office, and now gas is expensive again. For what purpose? Tell me, why do we have to do this again? It all feels so pointless, and that's because it is.

That is where "Life After Cars" comes in. The changes it argues for wouldn't stop governments from starting more pointless wars that kill innocent civilians, but it does offer an escape from the endless cycle of some random event blowing up your gas budget every few years. Just close your eyes and think for a second what it would feel like to never have to think about how much gas costs again. Imagine not having to keep a close eye on international news to make sure you know when something happens that might make gas more expensive. Think about how much freedom you would feel if you never had to worry about the cost of going places and doing the things you enjoy.