These Are The 5 Must-See Car Shows This Summer
Car shows are a great way for enthusiasts to indulge in their hobby, and summer is by far the best time of year to get out there and enjoy them. It can be tricky to narrow down exactly which shows are worth attending or not, as with literally hundreds to choose from each summer, gearheads are spoilt for choice. That's why we've highlighted our absolute must-see shows this summer.
Our top summer car shows are all family-friendly, big enough to keep everyone occupied for a full day at the absolute minimum, and offer a good mix of different car genres on display across all of them. Classic Americana is covered heavily (who doesn't love seeing hot rods and old-school muscle cars glistening in the sunshine?), but the below five shows also promise a great selection of modern exotics, plus vintage and classic favorites. We also included a mix of inclusive and more exclusive shows. So, while some will be free or very affordable, others will be pricier bucket-list destinations. Still, all of our top picks are absolutely worth visiting and budgeting for. Regardless of which of these shows you decide to visit, don't forget the unwritten rules of car show etiquette.
Iola Car Show And Swap Meet - July 9th through 11th
Based in Iola, Wisconsin, this show is exactly what it says it is: a good ol' fashioned car show with a swap meet thrown in for good measure. For older car fans, there is nothing better than trawling around a meet like this, searching for that elusive spare part among a treasure trove of other such goodies. With 4,000 swap spaces — one of America's biggest swap meets – the show stands a good chance of having just what you've been looking for. And for anyone simply looking to see cool cars, the 2,500 show cars on display ought to tick that box, too. Meanwhile, JDM fans will no doubt be happy to hear that Sung Kang will be making an appearance, too. Best known for his iconic role as Han in the Fast & Furious franchise, Kang will be promoting his upcoming independent film, Drifter.
Other must-see sites at this year's show include a full replica of a vintage Mobil gas station and a vintage car dealership, both guaranteed to transport visitors back in time. Plus, to help keep younger guests entertained, there's a dedicated "Gearkids" area that boasts activities such as face-painting and scavenger hunting. Parking is free, as is admission for children under the age of 12, while general admission is charged at a very affordable $20 for the day or $30 for the whole weekend.
Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Nationals - July 10th through 12th
This is a big one, with over 6,000 cars on display, racing action, a 400-vendor-strong market, a swap meet, and a cars-for-sale corral. Taking place at the Ohio Expo Center, Goodguys Summit Racing Nationals will especially appeal to fans of classic Americana, with muscle cars, customs, trucks, and classics stealing the focus. AutoCross racing will keep fans of live motorsport entertained, too. With so much to see, attendees will want to get in early and stay late if they want a chance to check everything out.
Special features unique to this year's show include a celebration of the Tri-Five Chevrolet's 70th anniversary, with more than 50 different Tri-Five Chevy variants. Don't miss the award ceremonies either. Each year, Goodguys hands out 12 awards across different categories, including Street Rod and Street Machine of the Year. Family Fun Zone offers pedal drift carts among other games, while the Goodgals Gallery hosts live music, plus arts and crafts stalls. And for those with a free space in the garage but plenty of cash in the bank, the Cars 4 Sale Corral should be well-worth a visit, too.
Spectator tickets are $28.67 for 1 day, $41.99 for 2, or $57.37 for access to all 3 days. Children under the age of 6 go free, and those between 7 and 12 are $11.24 per day. Registration costs vary between $47.12 and $93.24.
Hot August Nights - July 31st through August 9th
Celebrating 40 years this summer is Hot August Nights, a show that celebrates chrome, classics, and community. This event made our list of must-attend car shows last year and once again earns a spot this year. Indoor and static shows are great, but when it comes to creating a sense of community and occasion, it's tough to match what goes on here. For 10 days, the streets of Reno and Sparks, Nevada, get bombarded with high-power nostalgia, with cars from the golden era of American automaking — the 1950s, '60, and '70s — stealing the limelight.
Once more, the show is so much more than just cars and enthusiasts. Free concerts keep the party going well into the evening. There's also auction action, in addition to the now-expected swap meet and a cars-for-sale section, plus show-n-shines for those who still appreciate a little static action. Pricing for vehicle registration varies between $155 and $260, depending upon how quickly you sign up, and this includes niceties like an event t-shirt and hat, plus entry into various cruises and parades. The great news for fans, though, is that the vast majority of Hot August Nights is entirely free to witness. And while access to the MAG auction, drag racing, and swap meet does require payment; wandering around, enjoying the sun, and checking out the cars is totally free.
Woodward Dream Cruise - August 15th
For anyone who wants to experience car culture at its best, this event is a no-brainer. The Woodward Dream Cruise is officially North America's largest one-day cruising event, held on Detroit's historic Woodward Avenue, with over 40,000 cars and a million spectators expected to gather. Officially, the Woodward Dream Cruise is typically held on the third Saturday of August. However, enthusiasts come days and even weeks in advance now, and as such, the area is often buzzing with classic cars and cruise-related activity for around a month in total.
The real joy of this event is that it's entirely free – both to spectate and to take part in. The majority of cars that roll through are classic Americana, although a healthy mix of modern muscle and some supercars are thrown into the mix. Without a doubt, seeing these cars roll through is the main attraction, but smaller shows, sponsor display stands, and typical street-festival activities introduce an atmosphere that also adds to the show's overall appeal. Fast-forward to today, the event having celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and closer to 1 million folk now join in on the fun, alongside an impressive 40,000 cars. It's an absolute mega-meet, and if checking out classic Americana with hordes of like-minded fans looking for a nostalgia trip sounds like fun, then this is absolutely a must-see event for you.
Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance - August 16th
For those who want to see attainable Americana, visit Woodward on the August 15th/16th weekend. However, those who want to see the finest automobiles ever crafted, they would be better directed toward Pebble Beach, California. This concours event is one of the finest of its kind in the world, taking place as part of Monterey Car Week — a wild event that really ought to be on any gearhead's bucket list.
Pebble Beach doesn't exclusively shine a light on classic and vintage cars, but that's certainly the main focus of it all. Collectors, restorers, and enthusiasts alike dream of having their car displayed here, and of course, taking home a trophy if possible. 2024 saw the first preservation-class car take home best of show – a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, which was impressively original despite having nine decades under its belt. Last year, one set of entrants drove their 1936 Bugatti across the country just to attend – it really is a pilgrimage for those involved in this world of vintage finery. So, while it's not an event you can simply join in on with your own car, it is open to the public, and just walking the show field would surely be an event for any vintage car enthusiast. Ticket prices are steep — kicking off at $550 — but it's hard to find exotica like this anywhere else in the world.