These Are The 5 Must-See Car Shows This Summer

Car shows are a great way for enthusiasts to indulge in their hobby, and summer is by far the best time of year to get out there and enjoy them. It can be tricky to narrow down exactly which shows are worth attending or not, as with literally hundreds to choose from each summer, gearheads are spoilt for choice. That's why we've highlighted our absolute must-see shows this summer.

Our top summer car shows are all family-friendly, big enough to keep everyone occupied for a full day at the absolute minimum, and offer a good mix of different car genres on display across all of them. Classic Americana is covered heavily (who doesn't love seeing hot rods and old-school muscle cars glistening in the sunshine?), but the below five shows also promise a great selection of modern exotics, plus vintage and classic favorites. We also included a mix of inclusive and more exclusive shows. So, while some will be free or very affordable, others will be pricier bucket-list destinations. Still, all of our top picks are absolutely worth visiting and budgeting for. Regardless of which of these shows you decide to visit, don't forget the unwritten rules of car show etiquette.