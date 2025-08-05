These Absolute Legends Are Driving A 1936 Bugatti Across The Country To Pebble Beach

"Most of Pebble Beach's cars weren't built for hooning, but still should get more use than a drive across a golf course," we wrote a while back. Fritz Burkhard gets it and has taken this idea to the next level. He's driving his 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante all the way across the country from Newport, Rhode Island, to show off at Pebble Beach, California.

"These are machines to be driven," Burkhard told 12 News. "You don't hang them on the wall, they're rolling sculptures." And just look at the lines on this machine. I actually prefer the classic headlights and twin horns of this car to the more streamlined and bug-eyed Type 57SC Atalante we've seen before. My favorite part is the roof that rotates back into the bodywork and turns this into a hardtop convertible. It's smooth and simple, what Obi-Wan Kenobi might call an elegant weapon for a more civilized age. (Let's just ignore how crazy the world was back in 1937.)

Another wise old man would say it's dangerous to go alone, so Sean O'Donnell and Antonio Melegari of the Audrain Automobile Museum are joining Burkhard for the ride. They're following along in a 2009 Ford Mustang GT500KR, providing support and documenting the journey on Instagram. It's not every day you see an 89-year-old car worth $30 million driving down the road. Thanks to them, all of us can now enjoy this spectacle.