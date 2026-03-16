What Is A Tri-Five Chevy And Which Models Fit The Bill?

Chevrolet didn't produce a single model dubbed the Tri-Five; rather, the phrase refers to a selection of passenger cars produced for the 1955, 1956, and 1957 model years. Trims include the popular 150, 210, and Bel Air, in addition to lesser-cited sub-trims such as the Nomad (no, not the frog-shaped electric Ariel), Handyman, Delray, Townsman, and Beauville.

While similar in design and construction, the various model trims differed in important ways. The 150 was the entry-level model, which would have appealed to buyers on a budget, or perhaps fleet buyers. The 210 was a little more aspirational thanks to an extra helping of exterior trim and some more lavish interior appointments. For the more deeply pocketed individual, though, only the Bel Air would do. It was packed full of luxurious amenities, heavily adorned with chrome, and sold with catchy two-tone color schemes.

Within those three distinctive trims, a smattering of body styles were available. Buyers had the choice of a wide array of body styles, including two- and four-door sedans, coupes, convertibles, and station wagons — the most notable of which was dubbed the Nomad. It took inspiration from a Corvette-based concept car that debuted in '54, and thanks to its relative rarity (just 22,375 were ever produced), it sits as one of the more desirable iterations for collectors today.

However, should you not have a six-figure sum ready to sink into a restored Nomad, not to worry. Chevrolet built more than 4.5 million Tri-Five cars in total, and so some sedans and coupes can still be had for reasonable prices.