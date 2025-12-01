The 5 Unwritten Rules Of Car Show Etiquette

It turns out that good manners aren't just for visiting that one aunt's house where you're not allowed to touch anything and coasters must be used at all times, without exception. Manners can be useful at car shows, too. And just like your aunt requires you to remove your shoes before you step in the door, car exhibitors would prefer you behave in certain ways as well, though they may not say so directly. These unwritten rules don't involve anything too weird, though. It's mostly just being mindful and respectful of other people and their property.

For example, the owners at these shows would like you like to come look at their cars, but most are not crazy about you touching their automobiles. That's reasonable, since you wouldn't want to get your fingerprints all over a new wax job or to scratch someone's paint. If you're bringing the kids along, make sure they understand this rule and that you're keeping an eye on them at all times. It's also appreciated if you don't eat, drink, or smoke around the cars, for obvious reasons. Ask permission before taking a selfie with a car and posting it on Instagram. Most owners won't mind, but it's best to make sure. It's also best to keep any negative opinions about a vehicle to yourself while looking at it, even if it's a car you're sick of seeing at car shows. Exhibitors have feelings, too.