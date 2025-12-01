The 5 Unwritten Rules Of Car Show Etiquette
It turns out that good manners aren't just for visiting that one aunt's house where you're not allowed to touch anything and coasters must be used at all times, without exception. Manners can be useful at car shows, too. And just like your aunt requires you to remove your shoes before you step in the door, car exhibitors would prefer you behave in certain ways as well, though they may not say so directly. These unwritten rules don't involve anything too weird, though. It's mostly just being mindful and respectful of other people and their property.
For example, the owners at these shows would like you like to come look at their cars, but most are not crazy about you touching their automobiles. That's reasonable, since you wouldn't want to get your fingerprints all over a new wax job or to scratch someone's paint. If you're bringing the kids along, make sure they understand this rule and that you're keeping an eye on them at all times. It's also appreciated if you don't eat, drink, or smoke around the cars, for obvious reasons. Ask permission before taking a selfie with a car and posting it on Instagram. Most owners won't mind, but it's best to make sure. It's also best to keep any negative opinions about a vehicle to yourself while looking at it, even if it's a car you're sick of seeing at car shows. Exhibitors have feelings, too.
Keep your hands off the cars, please
"Look, don't touch" is the most common rule of etiquette we see mentioned when it comes to car shows. It makes sense. Most exhibitors have gone to great pains to make sure their vehicle has the perfect paint job. And then there's all the waxing and buffing they likely did before bringing their car to the show. The last thing they want is a bunch of finger smudges from strangers all over their baby.
Granted, some exhibitors are more laid back than others. Some will even let you sit inside the car if you're nice enough. You'll want to ask first, of course, before you do anything like that. But, for the most part, it's best to admire the vehicle with your eyes only. You'll want to be so discreet that even one of those CSI teams on TV wouldn't be able to tell you were there.
You'll especially want to be mindful of rings, watches, or any other accessories you might have on your person. These items can cause scratches to the car's paint. So, be sure to exercise caution if you have any jewelry. Basically, you'll want to behave the same way you would in a museum. You don't go around touching the paintings and ancient pottery, no matter how much you like them.
Keep an eye on the little ones
Any parent can tell you that children are sticky, greasy, and snotty. They are demolition experts and geniuses at finding new ways to cause messes. It's not their fault, of course. It's all a part of growing into a functioning human who can eat dinner without half of it ending up on your shirt (a skill we've yet to master 100% of the time). And while we're sure that your kids are well-behaved little angels, you know the kind of damage they can do to the inside of your car. You likely spend more time than you would like digging chicken nuggets and M&Ms out of spots in your vehicle's interior where you didn't even know they could fit.
Now imagine being a vintage car owner, having just spent thousands of dollars painting, restoring, cleaning, and detailing your classic hot rod, only to see a distracted parent with a pack of sticky-fingered little people in tow. So, try not to get offended if you're the parent and your children get some nervous glances from the exhibitors.
And to be clear, we have nothing against kids. In fact, some of our best friends tell us that they were kids at some point in their lives. So, we're not saying don't bring the little ones. We think they should be exposed to the automotive world at an early age, so that they can share your excitement. And car shows are lot better for that than much of the garbage automotive content for kids on YouTube. Just keep a close eye on them, and make sure they're very familiar with the "look, don't touch" rule.
Leave the fried Twinkies back at the concession area
Speaking of being messy, car shows will often have vendors selling food. These food trucks and stands offer all kinds of delicious food that can ruin a car exhibitor's day. Think of the extra lobster salad that can fall out of a lobster roll, the greasy beef that might tumble from a taco, and the cheese that could drip from the side of a burger — we're going to stop there because we've made ourselves hungry, but you get the point.
It's best to eat that giant powdered pretzel near the food trucks, and make sure to clean your hands very well before venturing to look at the cars. The same goes for soda or those frozen fruit-flavored drink concoctions as well. The last thing you would want to do is to spill your Coke Zero on the custom upholstery of a beautifully restored 50-year-old car. Soda isn't that great for an exterior paint job, either.
It's not eating or drinking, but we should also mention smoking here, too. If you are a smoker, believe us when we tell you that your non-smoking friends are not exaggerating when they bring up the smell. That smell easily gets into car upholstery and fabrics and lingers forever. It can be a bear to get out, which is why used car dealerships will mention that a vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. It's very easy to tell if the previous owner smoked in the car. So, put that cigarette out before visiting the vehicles.
Be thoughtful about picture taking
Selfies. They're everywhere. It seems many of us can't even go to the post office without creating photographic evidence that we've been there. It's no wonder, then, that car shows are a favorite spot for snapping photos. Who wouldn't want their picture taken with a lovingly restored pristine vintage Mustang?
Most exhibitors know you'll want to take pictures and are fine with it. They're exhibiting at a car show, after all. Some, on the other hand, are a little funny about it. The respectful thing to do in any situation is to ask permission. This goes double if you plan to post the photo to your socials. And, let's be honest, what other reason is there for taking photos nowadays? If the owner has a business or social media presence related to their cars, they may see this as an opportunity for free promotion, but never assume. Of course, you don't want to lean on the vehicle or lie across it to pose, regardless of how cool you think you'll look.
You'll also want to be thoughtful of others taking pictures. Usually, they'll just need a few seconds to snap a photo, so it shouldn't be too much of an inconvenience to stay out of the way. Of course, it's different if they've got out the tripod and are doing a whole photo shoot or are shooting a YouTube video. Reasonable content creators understand that the world doesn't stop, especially in public places, just because they have a video to produce.
If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all
Restoring a vehicle is a very personal thing. The same thing can be said of souping up a hot rod or modifying it. There are so many decisions to be made. Do you restore the original color or add a cool custom color with added glitter flakes? Do you try to find OEM parts to rebuild the engine, or do you modify it with a turbocharger? No matter what choices you make, they won't be the same that everyone else would make.
You will come across cars that make you think that the owners made some questionable choices. It may offend your very soul to see a vintage Corvette painted the color of Pepto Bismol. Alternatively, you may come across a car that makes you wonder if they had to push it onto the trailer because it doesn't look like it could make it up there on its own power. It's generally best to keep those thoughts to yourself. Voicing negative opinions within the earshot of the owner can be considered rude. But do you know what car owners do like to hear? Questions about their cars. So, strike up a conversation with them about their baby if you're comfortable. Remember, everyone is there to have a good time.
Here's the thing about car show etiquette, you don't have to memorize a long list of rules. It just boils down to common sense, as well being polite and respectful. As long as we all do that, everyone will have fun. And while you're at it, check out our rundown of a couple of Midwest 1980s and 1990s car shows.