The Top US Car Shows Every Gearhead Should Attend

When you think "car show," there's a good chance that one of two things comes to mind. The first is that cherished phenomenon that happens one Sunday a month in every American small town, where locals line the main drag or perhaps the empty parking lot of a cooperating business to show off their rides. You'll find a lot of old men with Bel Airs and slightly younger old men with Corvettes. Aside from those mainstays, the rest of the participants will vary wildly from place to place, so it's definitely worth your weekend afternoon to go check it out, even if we can't exactly drop a specific recommendation here.

Then there are full auto exhibitions, once annual mainstays in major American cities, where consumers would line up to see the latest models from each manufacturer, perhaps even catching a glimpse of a flashy concept vehicle or two. It was a win-win for both manufacturers and the buying public. In the same hour, a new parent could check out the latest in minivan/vacuum integration technology and ogle the two-seat sports car that might have been. It was also really, really expensive for the manufacturers, and while many of us remember the pandemic as the end of many of these shows, the decline in participation by both consumers and manufacturers alike actually began quite a bit earlier. A few remain (and you might find a couple on this list), but the days of the auto show as the enterprise of the enthusiast calendar year are largely over. So how do we fill the void? Let's find out.