Route 66 Is Still The Great American Road Trip After 100 Years

U.S. Highway 66 was established in 1926, which makes the upcoming New Year its 100th anniversary. Despite being decertified in 1985, the "Mother Road" remains alive and well in popular culture, and it's still possible to drive what's left of the "Main Street of America" today. Gears and Gasoline recently did exactly that, following the original path of Route 66 as closely as possible in a modern version of the great American road trip.

Ben and Ben chose two great cars for the journey. Ben's Ford Mustang is as American as it gets; a 2017 model with a rebuilt Coyote V8 and an extremely loud exhaust (teasers for future videos show this getting him into trouble later). Meanwhile, Ben's 2006 Pontiac GTO is American in name only, as it is a rebadged Holden Monaro from Australia. Still, with an LS2 V8 and rear-wheel drive, it's still a proper muscle car, something the Aussies never stopped building even when we did for a while.

The journey began not in Chicago, the east end of Route 66, but in Virginia with a quick blast across the Appalachians to shake down their rides. This proved necessary as one of the Mustang's strut assemblies came loose. They made their way to the heart of Chicago and the official starting point near the intersection of South Michigan Avenue and East Adams Street. At this point, they decided to do without GPS navigation and rely on a Route 66 guidebook and printed maps, just like in the old days. They proceeded to miss the very first turn, getting the road trip off to an excellent start and a sign of things to come.