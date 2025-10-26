Dreaming Of Vanlife? Here's What A Ford Transit Campervan Conversion Could Cost You

Matt Foley may not have glamorized living in a van down by the river, but that was before YouTube. Now, it's as if the law requires anyone taking up vanlife to start their own YouTube channel. No wonder you're thinking about walking away from it all and moving into a van full-time.

What about the actual van, though? Are you thinking about making a Ford Transit your new home? We can certainly see why. It's got tons of room on the inside and it's pretty easily converted. The 2023 Ford Transit Trail is especially good for vanlife. However, you should know that, although taking up vanlife will save you on rent or mortgage payments, the cost of entry can be steep, whether you move into a Transit or some other model.

A brand-new Transit, unconverted, starts at $56,400 (plus a $2,095 destination fee). You might be able to find a used one less than 10 years old for around $20,000. Then there's the cost of building it out. Having the pros do it will typically run you from around $9,000 for an extremely basic setup to $120,000, depending on how many amenities you want. You can do a decent conversion yourself for as little as $3,000, or you could end up spending as much as you would on a professional conversion if you go crazy.