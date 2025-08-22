Hackers Can Use The Flipper Zero To Unlock Cars, But The Device Itself Isn't The Problem

The Flipper Zero is mired in controversy again. The electronic multitool, with its array of various antennas, has long been demonized for simply existing — the Canadian government has even talked about banning it entirely due to a theorized but then-unproven link to car thefts. Now, an investigation from 404 Media has revealed an underground market of Flipper software designed to break into modern cars, but there's a catch: The Flipper itself still isn't the problem, because the problem lies with the cars and keys themselves.

This new attack method defeats modern cars' use of rolling codes, unique data a keyfob sends on every interaction with the car, and it starts by intercepting a genuine transmission from a keyfob — much like a relay attack. Unlike a relay attack though, where that genuine transmission is artificially range-extended to gain access to a car without the driver in proximity, this new approach uses the real keyfob's information to reverse-engineer the algorithm with which the unique data is calculated. With that algorithm in hand, a device with the proper antenna can act as its own, fully independent key, even going so far as to desynchronize the car's genuine keyfob in favor of the impostor. That impostor can be a Flipper Zero, a Raspberry Pi, and likely plenty more devices.