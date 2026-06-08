While Blue Origin Is Hopeful New Glenn Will Fly Again This Year, Its Exploded Launchpad Is A Problem

In an interview with CNBC, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said that it would "take some serious time" to repair the damage at Launch Complex 36, and that a 2028 timeframe is "within the realm" of possibility. Isaacman later clarified his comments in a Twitter post, noting that he was referring to the timing of moon base missions already scheduled for 2028, not a launch delay due to launch pad damage.

However, Blue Origin is still on the hook to launch an unmanned Blue Moon lander into Earth orbit for testing by the end of this year. New Glenn is the only rocket that can do this, and it can only be launched from Launch Complex 36. Until it is repaired, it can't launch any rockets, which are vital not only for a number of moon base missions over the next few years, but also for Amazon Leo satellites. Jeff Bezos owns both companies, and is no doubt eager to launch his competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink.

Isaacman remains optimistic and supportive of Blue Origin's efforts. "Blue Origin leadership has responded incredibly quickly, and NASA will do all we can to help with root cause analysis and accelerate pad recovery timeframes while staying extremely focused on progressing the lander," he said in his Twitter post.

Asher B, a photographer for Launch Heaven Media, posted a number of aerial photos on Twitter showing the damage at Launch Complex 36, as well as his independent analysis. It closely matches Dave Limp's assessment, from the demolished transporter erector and lightning tower to the intact water tower and fuel tanks. The remaining support tower does look repairable, as long as it can be supported while the damaged section is replaced. Here's hoping the damage is as relatively minor as Blue Origin says and there are no more mishaps.