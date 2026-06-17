These Factors Can Impact Your Insurance Payments As Much As The Type Of Car You Drive

The type of car being insured hugely influences how much the owner's insurance premium is going to set them back, with power and price being some of the most important factors insurance companies consider. Therefore, while something like a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5 is going to attract fairly modest premiums, a six-figure exotic sports car could command thousands just to keep it insured.

Obviously, if someone crashes into a high-value car, their insurance premiums will rise too, but it's also surprising to learn about all the other lesser-known factors that insurers take into account when calculating insurance rates. Those include the driver's demographic, residence, credit history, driving record, and much more. This is the case regardless of which insurance company you take out a policy with — from the smallest to the best car insurance companies out there, they all look at the policyholder's application as a whole, rather than just zeroing in on what car they drive. Here's what that means for you.