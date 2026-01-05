Can You Really Get A Ticket For Going 1 MPH Over The Speed Limit?

No matter how likely you are to be pulled over, once you are, the consequences are the same whether you are speeding by a lot or just 1 mph over. The reason for this, officials say, is public safety. According to a 2023 analysis by the Colorado State Patrol, speeding was the leading cause of fatal and injury crashes, at 23%, which is why fines begin as low as 1 to 4 mph over the limit. And in Chicago, designated safety zones have automatic speed cameras that issue a ticket starting at 6 mph over the limit.

Texas, meanwhile, classifies speeding as a misdemeanor. The fines there increase with how much you were over the limit, ranging from $165 for 1 to 5 mph above the limit to $300 for 30 mph or more over it. Florida also has a similar law, with drivers going 50 or 100 mph over the limit deemed "super speeders" and facing mandatory court, fines of $1,000 to $2,500, and possible jail time. This man found that out the hard way, just two minutes after the law began being enforced.

There can also be insurance consequences for your speeding ticket. Even a first offense can affect premiums. And while some drivers may avoid increases after an initial ticket, repeated violations often lead to higher rates.