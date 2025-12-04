Here's How Much Your Insurance Goes Up When You Get A Speeding Ticket

A speeding ticket never feels great to begin with, but the fallout lasts a great deal longer than that uncomfortable stop on the side of the road. Once the ticket shows up on your driving record, insurers reassess your risk — and the numbers show just how costly that reassessment can be.

Nationwide analyses place the average increase at around 26%, according to Forbes, which translates to an extra $500 to $600 per year for a single offense. In some states, though, the jump is far more dramatic. For example, Michigan drivers face spikes of up to 54%. In comparison, places like Texas see increases closer to 13%. This gap is driven by state-by-state insurance rules and the ways regulators allow surcharges to be applied.

Premium hikes also vary widely by insurer. State Farm nudges premiums by 12% after a speeding violation, but companies like Mercury and Progressive land at the higher end of the scale, with increases approaching 39% and 29%, respectively. And it isn't just the ticket itself — what you were clocked at makes a huge difference as well. Violations in the 11-to-15-mph-over range routinely push premiums into the mid-20% range, and higher speeds lead to even steeper increases. Interestingly, data also shows that your odds of getting a speeding ticket are much higher if you own a car from a foreign brand.