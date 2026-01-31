6 Best Car Insurance Companies, According To Consumer Reports

You're driving on an icy road in winter when, suddenly, the Sun flashes a brilliant beam of light in your eyes right as little Timmy in the backseat decides to throw a tantrum. Some of us may react calmly and assuredly, perhaps pulling over to the side of the road and engaging in a reasonable discussion with our child. A few of us will panic. The car starts to slide, and the next thing you know, you're on the phone with your insurance agent.

What happens next is often what determines whether you become a fan of your insurance company or not. Consumer Reports recently asked roughly 40,000 customers about their auto insurance companies, and it's clear that overall satisfaction with a claim is one of the main drivers for whether a firm is highly rated. Was the issue resolved quickly? Did the claim lead to a positive outcome? The answers to those questions often determine whether a company is top ranked. In fact, it's clear that each of the companies described below emphasizes customer satisfaction not just before a problem occurs, but also by resolving the claim in a satisfactory manner. That means the agent doesn't drag their feet, doesn't put up roadblocks, and is happy and accommodating.

What you may also notice about the Consumer Reports findings is that these companies use words like "clarity" and "low prices" quite often, which tends to produce happy customers as well. Driving one of these top car brands also seems to make customers satisfied. What follows is a quick overview of how each company ranked so high, what led to the high customer satisfaction, and why each insurance company may be worth considering.