What Happens To Your Insurance If You Crash Into A Really Expensive Car?

Causing a car accident can be an expensive proposition, even if you're covered. According to U.S. News & World Report, the average rate hike for getting into just one accident is an additional $1,312 per year. That's more than $100 per month. The rate goes up the more accidents you have, and that's not even the worst part – just look at some of your worst car insurance stories. What if you hit a really expensive luxury car that you don't have enough coverage to pay for? What happens then?

The simple answer is that someone has to pay for the damage, even if your insurance only pays for a small part of it. If you're at fault for the accident, that someone is you. There can be some heavy legal penalties if you don't pay an entire judgment. And that large judgment can impact your credit for years.

That's why it's recommended that you get as much liability as you can afford, not just the minimum mandated by the state you live in. Yes, opting for the minimum legally-required liability insurance can save you some money on your monthly premiums, but one accident with a Bugatti could cause you to lose everything, including your house. Luxury cars often have expensive proprietary parts and have to be repaired by technicians with expertise specific to that car brand. Even minor fender benders with these cars will not turn out cheap for the driver at fault.