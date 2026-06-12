Green Biofuels Could Save The Day If Oil Supplies Remain Disrupted (And Possibly Cause A Global Food Crisis)

The bad news is the on-again, off-again war in Iran has caused fuel prices to surge around the world. The good news is there may be a solution in the form of biofuels. The bad news is the organic matter used to create biofuels is mostly food, so increasing the production of the former may cause a shortage in the latter. The good news is biofuels burn cleaner and emit less, so this mess could actually be good for the environment. The bad news is the land use for biofuel farming is very inefficient, which is bad for the environment. Make sense?

Biofuels have been a darling of energy regulators for a while. They don't require a brand-new vehicle, the way that hydrogen does; you can just fill up your ordinary gas-powered car with them. Since they pollute up to 80% less than their dinosaur-bone-based counterparts, they seem like an obvious winner in the fight against climate change, at least on the surface. For that reason, agencies around the world mandate their production. A tenth of all fertilizer use in the U.S. must be for biofuels, per the Guardian; meanwhile, the EPA sets annual targets for how much biofuel must be blended into the national fuel supply, and those targets have been rising fast, even during the Trump administration.

Financially, the more biofuel that is produced, the lower gas prices will stay. Ramped-up production can offset at least some of the losses from a choked Strait of Hormuz. That might prevent some of the worst-case scenarios for fuel prices or shortages. But there are costs beyond what you see on gas station signs.