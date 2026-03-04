No One Knows How To Plan For The World After 2028

Donald Trump campaigned on being a friend to American businesses, and in some ways he's been one — just look at Dodge, which is still as internal combustion-happy as ever. The only issue is, Trump's policies have been such a wild swing backward that those same companies now aren't really sure how to plan for the future. Will they need to meet new emissions targets in 2028, or is this just how life is now? From the Wall Street Journal:

Companies say President Trump's climate overhaul makes it tough to frame their future emissions plans and prepare for what they see as inevitable environmental restrictions—particularly as their goals extend beyond the president's term. In recent annual reports delivered to investors, companies said that, despite the Trump administration's easing of environmental rules, businesses will still need to plan to lower their emissions to meet standards in the long term. The statements come as the Trump administration recently repealed the "endangerment finding," a landmark Obama-era legal foundation for greenhouse gas emissions regulations. But companies say in their filings that they ultimately expect climate rules across the globe to ramp up—and need to be prepared to meet them. ConocoPhillips said in its recent 10-K report that, while the EPA under Trump has moved to dismantle some climate regulations, "these policy swings create additional uncertainty for companies who need to plan for operations that will endure through administrations." Exxon Mobil took a bolder stance. "Without supportive policies and the innovations they drive, net zero will remain out of reach—for society and for Exxon Mobil," the company said in its 10-K, adding "society's progress continues to lag in these areas."

Can you imagine even being able to plan out to 2028, let alone past it? I haven't even planned breakfast for today yet, let alone much of my life past this month.