Are Hydrogen Fuel Cars Worth It? The Pros & Cons Explained

Let's talk about the good first. They're quiet, smooth, and can drive laps around the standard BEV, only needing five minutes to refuel. Speaking of which, the fuel economy of a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle is twice that of standard gasoline engines. As we mentioned, the energy comes from hydrogen and oxygen, both of which are clearly abundant, meaning the fuel for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles comes from a renewable energy source we may never run out of.

Let's look at the opposites. It may only take five minutes to refuel, but have you seen a hydrogen fueling station? The infrastructure to build them is pretty limited, and so far, they're only in California. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may give you more fuel economy, but no one knows the kind of maintenance they will need or how much it will cost. And if your fuel cell blows, it's going to be a costly replacement, so there goes all the money you could potentially save on gasoline.

Plus, there are obvious safety concerns over the flammability of hydrogen, which President Trump keeps claiming. H2O may be a renewable energy source, but the current hydrogen used to power hydrogen fuel cell vehicles is a nonrenewable natural gas that actually creates enormous CO2 emissions. It's a catch 22, over here. Thankfully, Kia is working on green hydrogen to turn that around with carbon neutrality.