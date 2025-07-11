Scientists Find New Way To Power Your Next Flight With Rotten Food

There are already a number of ways to make SAF, and it can be made from a variety of sources (called feedstocks), including vegetable oils, fats, and greases. Did you flush your leftovers down the disposal last night? Should have put it in an airplane instead, it could have flown to Argentina with that.

Okay, not quite. But 360,000 commercial flights have already been powered by SAF, and Virgin Atlantic recently flew an entire flight with 100% SAF, so this is a proven technology that works. Plus, it just slots right into existing infrastructure; it can be piped through the same pipes and pumped into the same planes as ordinary fuel, so nothing needs to be re-engineered. It's a truly drop-in solution. The trick, as it ever is, is money. Right now, SAF is just more expensive than petroleum jet fuel, and given that fuel is one of an airline's highest costs, switching to it just isn't going to happen on its own. Either governments will need to subsidize SAF, or SAF will need to get cheaper. Plus, for the industry to switch over entirely, we're going to need to be able to make a lot more of the stuff.

The breakthrough these scientists have made doesn't necessarily solve those problems immediately, but it does open up another pathway to the production of SAF. The more we know about making the stuff, the likelier we'll find a cost-efficient solution. In this case, it also has the benefit of giving biocrude, which has otherwise struggled to find a use case, a new lease on life.

Air travel accounts for 2% of CO2 emissions globally, and fully 12% from the transportation sector, per the U.S. Department of Energy. Due to battery weight, electric planes for commercial use aren't plausible. So if aviation wants to go green, the best way to do it is with SAF, which creates 80% fewer net emissions. In other words, that banana peel rotting in your trash right now just might save the planet, if we can just find a way to turn it into jet fuel on the cheap.