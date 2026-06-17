These Symptoms Might Mean Your Car Has A Cracked Engine Block

As the structural foundation of your internal combustion engine, the engine block is one of your vehicle's most crucial components. Among other things, it provides structural support for internal components like the crankshaft and houses the cylinders, where the pistons move up and down to help generate the power power that moves the vehicle. The engine block also contains galleries that let oil travel through to lubricate moving parts, as well as passage openings for coolant to circulate through and take away the heat from the moving parts.

Once upon a time, they were often made from cast iron, but these days, most engine blocks have moved to aluminium construction. Both materials function effectively in the face of the tremendous pressure and heat cycles inside the engine. Yet despite being built to last, the engine block is not indestructible, and may incur some damage. Over time, the deck surface where the cylinder head is mounted can warp, the cylinder walls can wear down, and the block itself can crack due to overheating.

Improper installation of engine components, manufacturing defects, coolant freezes, physical impact, poor maintenance, bad water pumps, clogged radiators, and material fatigue are also common causes of engine block crack. But no matter what the cause may be, you don't usually get a cracked engine block without symptoms pointing to it.