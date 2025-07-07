What Causes An Engine Block To Crack?

A lot of people were celebrating when white smoke over the Vatican meant there was a new pope in town -– and that included plenty of gearheads with great ideas about what the new guy should use as his Popemobile. Of course, seeing white smoke coming from your car is rarely a reason for being happy. For one thing, it could be the sign of a cracked engine block that could require thousands of dollars –- and a complete engine transplant –- to repair.

The good news is that a cracked engine block can be relatively simple to prevent, since the usual causes can be under your control. For example, if your engine runs too hot too often, the metal of the block continues to expand and contract in step with the increase and decrease of the heat. Over time, that ongoing expansion and contraction can lead to cracks in the metal. So can excessive vibration or stress from off-roading, rough roads, and extreme engine knocking. In addition, even just regular old age can crack blocks. A little preventative maintenance can go a long way to reducing all of those potential problems.

There's always a chance of manufacturing and installation problems as well, although there's not much you can do about that except sue. In any case, catching the cracks early can make a big difference in your bank account.