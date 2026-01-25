5 Signs Your Cylinder Heads Could Be Failing (And What To Do About It)

No one likes spending money on car repairs. Modifications? Sure, you can never throw enough money at mods. The same goes for detailing supplies. But actual repairs? That's never a fun way to burn through your hard-earned cash. Having said that, some repairs are easier to swallow than others. Like swapping out a failed sensor or replacing tired brake pads – jobs like these are usually easy enough to tackle at home with basic tools, and they're unlikely to break the bank in the process.

However, some jobs are best left to the professionals, and there are plenty of such tasks that can easily drain hundreds, if not thousands, from your bank account. One example of this is failed cylinder heads. For the uninitiated, a cylinder head is the top part of your engine. In it, you'll find valves, spark plugs, and various passageways for coolant and oil. It gets perfectly seated and sealed upon your block — the bottom of your engine — and rarely needs seeing to.

Problems can and do arise, though. When they do, you are usually given a whole host of warning signs. In regular use — such as commuting to and from work — it's unlikely that your cylinder head would give up in dramatic style; it's usually a process that happens over time. This might lead you to think that you can ignore the signs for a little while. However, that's never wise, as smaller problems grow into bigger ones, and with that come sky-high repair bills. So keep an eye out for any of the following symptoms, and be sure to tackle them sooner rather than later.