What To Expect When You're Selling A Junk Car

Selling a junk car might seem like a no-brainer: Find a buyer, sell the car, pocket the proceeds. Nothing beats the feeling of a cash for clunkers deal, but are you getting the most money for your junk car? Like used cars that actually run, junk cars have value, and what they're worth boils down to many things, such as running condition (if the engine turns, the vehicle moves on its own power, or is unable to run), if the car has a salvage title (which is different from a rebuilt title), and the amount and severity of damage the car has.

However, certain junk vehicles can fetch higher prices from scrapyards, auctions, private buyers, and online dealers, which boils down to their weight, metal content, and parts demand. For instance, pickup trucks are heavier than most cars and have a higher part demand owing to their popularity, so you'll probably get more money for a junk pickup than a sedan.

Diesel trucks are also in high demand and can fetch higher prices at scrapyards, while SUVs, minivans, and hybrids have many usable parts like transmissions, differentials, interior pieces, batteries, and precious metals. It's the same deal with exotic and luxury cars that have sophisticated electronics and aluminum frames.

Now that you know bigger, heavier junk cars typically command top dollar, here are other things to expect when getting rid of the old, dilapidated jalopy that's been irritating the heck out of your significant other.