What Causes An Engine To Seize And Can It Be Fixed?

Short of falling victim to one of those massive hydraulic car crushers, one of the absolute worst fates for your vehicle is a seized engine. It renders your ride unable to start, effectively stranding you without the help of a tow truck. Even worse, it potentially indicates that many catastrophic events have already occurred that'll require expensive repairs, if the engine is even in a salvageable state. So, what happened?

Often, an engine seizes due to an oil issue. If levels become too low, temperatures and friction between metal components increase, until moving parts essentially get stuck. Oil is critical to engine health, as it manages thermals and provides a protective layer between the pistons and cylinder walls, among other components. That's why periodic inspections are so important, as there are circumstances that can cause sudden oil consumption, leading to problems if not addressed. Other causes for seizing include cooling system failures, rust (an engine sitting dormant for too long), broken internal parts, or debris becoming lodged somewhere that inhibits internal movement.

Whether a seized engine can be repaired depends on the severity of the damage and how it occurred. For example, a vehicle left in storage for a considerable period may seize due to rust, which can be resolved with certain penetrating oils. In this case, the engine wasn't firing when it seized, so getting it running again may simply involve adding lubrication. However, if an engine in motion seizes, excessive heat could cause engine internals to expand and scrape against each other, potentially fusing them together. Ultimately, a trained technician will need to take a hands-on look before determining if a rebuild is possible.