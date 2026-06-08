The Future Is Now As Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Monaco Grand Prix Winner
A sophomore driver hasn't won the Formula 1 World Championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008, but the feat may be repeated this season. Kimi Antonelli solidified his position as points leader after winning the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The 19-year-old also became the youngest-ever winner of F1's crown jewel event. His brilliant performance was paired with a disastrous day for his teammate and title rival George Russell, who slipped to third in the standings.
While Antonelli has now won five consecutive races, the young Mercedes driver hasn't been flawless out on track. He has notoriously struggled to launch his car off the line, an issue especially detrimental on Monaco's pass-barren streets. However, the Italian got a decent start from pole as Max Verstappen couldn't get going from second place. The Red Bull power unit suffered a critical power unit failure, and the four-time champion was forced to retire from the race.
Verstappen is slow away from P2 on the grid! 😳
Here's how the race start unfolded in Monaco! 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/yxVElkRWoa
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026
After the start, Antonelli was gone. He has pulled out a four-second lead over Hamilton by the fifth lap of the 78-lap race. His fastest lap was over a second quicker than any other driver. The Mercedes driver led every single lap in Monaco and joined an elite club when he crossed the finish line. Antonelli became the 28th driver in F1 history to achieve a Grand Slam, winning a race from pole while leading every lap and recording the fastest lap.
Antonelli was perfect, unlike nearly every other driver in Monaco
Antonelli's Grand Slam was made even more impressive by a curveball during the race's latter stages. With 20 laps to go, Lance Stroll seemingly understeered his Aston Martin into the outside wall of the circuit's final corner. After a safety car period to recover the crashed car, the race would quickly be halted after the restart. Local hero Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari in the exact same spot as Stroll. The pavement on the corner entry was breaking up, and the race was red-flagged to inspect the surface. While Leclerc blamed his Brembo brakes, it was clear that the loose pieces of asphalt were a danger to the field.
Onboard with Charles Leclerc for his crash, prior to the Red Flag! 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/VdOHk9FSRM
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026
Since 2015, F1's regulations mandate standing starts after red flags, rather than the typical rolling start after safety car periods. Antonell held on to the lead after the restart and proved again that he had improved the weakest part of his skill set. It seemed like the rest of the field couldn't run a clean race. The amount of pit lane speeding penalties was baffling, but it was down to how the race officials monitored the course. Unlike when you get caught speeding on a highway, the FIA uses an average to enforce speed limits. Many drivers cut a kink at the start of the pit lane, shortening the distance and increasing their average speed just enough to be over the limit.
Five drivers were penalized for speeding in pit lane: Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly twice, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and George Russell. Nearly all of these drivers served a five-second time penalty when they came in for a pit stop. However, Mercedes failed to hold Russell for his penalty after seemingly misunderstanding the rulebook. The factory team believed that time could be added after the race. However, that only applies if the driver doesn't stop again. It's mandatory to serve, so Russell received an additional five seconds added to his penalty. He finished 12th, outside the points. In the standings, Russell now sits two points behind Hamilton and 68 points behind Antonelli. We're only a quarter of the way through the F1 season, but the teenage phenom now has a sizeable lead.