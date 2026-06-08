The Future Is Now As Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest Monaco Grand Prix Winner

Antonelli's Grand Slam was made even more impressive by a curveball during the race's latter stages. With 20 laps to go, Lance Stroll seemingly understeered his Aston Martin into the outside wall of the circuit's final corner. After a safety car period to recover the crashed car, the race would quickly be halted after the restart. Local hero Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari in the exact same spot as Stroll. The pavement on the corner entry was breaking up, and the race was red-flagged to inspect the surface. While Leclerc blamed his Brembo brakes, it was clear that the loose pieces of asphalt were a danger to the field.

Onboard with Charles Leclerc for his crash, prior to the Red Flag! 👇#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/VdOHk9FSRM — Formula 1 (@F1) June 7, 2026

Since 2015, F1's regulations mandate standing starts after red flags, rather than the typical rolling start after safety car periods. Antonell held on to the lead after the restart and proved again that he had improved the weakest part of his skill set. It seemed like the rest of the field couldn't run a clean race. The amount of pit lane speeding penalties was baffling, but it was down to how the race officials monitored the course. Unlike when you get caught speeding on a highway, the FIA uses an average to enforce speed limits. Many drivers cut a kink at the start of the pit lane, shortening the distance and increasing their average speed just enough to be over the limit.

Five drivers were penalized for speeding in pit lane: Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly twice, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and George Russell. Nearly all of these drivers served a five-second time penalty when they came in for a pit stop. However, Mercedes failed to hold Russell for his penalty after seemingly misunderstanding the rulebook. The factory team believed that time could be added after the race. However, that only applies if the driver doesn't stop again. It's mandatory to serve, so Russell received an additional five seconds added to his penalty. He finished 12th, outside the points. In the standings, Russell now sits two points behind Hamilton and 68 points behind Antonelli. We're only a quarter of the way through the F1 season, but the teenage phenom now has a sizeable lead.