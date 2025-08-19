Speeding Is Bad, But 10 Over Will Cost You More In These States

Fast is fun! In the right places, anyway. Drop the hammer on, say, a 640-hp Porsche 911 Turbo S on a drag strip, and enjoy a raucous 10.1-second quarter-mile time. Do the same on a public road, and you'll run out of road faster than you can say, "I can feel the g-force in my stomach," then likely end up paying a hefty fine, in jail, or dead. When even Car and Driver — home of Brock Yates, co-creator of the Cannonball Baker Sea-to-Shining-Sea Memorial Trophy Dash, where the point was to drive from New York to Los Angeles as quickly as possible — lists speeding among "the most dangerous things drivers do," you know it's not a matter of old fuddy-duddies trying to rein in fun.

Checking out Visual Capitalist's U.S. speeding ticket map, the priciest minimum speeding ticket is in California, where you'll pay at least $234. Next is Arizona at $231, followed by Nevada and Texas tied at $223, with Florida rounding out the top five with a minimum $204 ticket. At $203 minimum, North Carolina is the last state with a base ticket north of $200.

Then there are states that take it easy on your budget. The lowest 10-over ticket is a tie between New Mexico and Nebraska, at just $25. North Dakota ties with Montana for next cheapest at $40. Wow, between the $40 tickets and the low taxes, no wonder so many Montana residents own supercars. In Washington (the state), tickets start at $43, and in Washington (DC, the city), tickets are as low as $50. Only Utah sits at the national average of $130. By the way, these dollar amounts are the total for speeding plus court costs. (Data for the map comes from FinanceBuzz, which gathered speeding-ticket data from every state.)