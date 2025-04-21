Lance Stroll Is Officially The Worst Qualifier In Formula 1

Stroll's outburst is deeply unfair to Sauber, as the Swiss team reportedly spends about half what Aston Martin does to run its F1 team. To equate his time in the Williams, Racing Point, and Aston Martin teams over the last decade to be equal to running with Sauber scrubs the fact that all of his teammates found a level of success in those cars that he simply couldn't, despite the cars being demonstrably faster than anything Sauber has built in the last ten years. It is also unfair to the McLaren driver pairing of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, both of whom have talent to which Stroll has proven he could never rise. Neither driver has driven for any team in F1 but McLaren and combined have just 12 Q1 exits.

At some point the driver has to take responsibility for his failings. Nobody has done worse than Stroll in qualifying since he joined the grid, and while he can occasionally make up points during the race with strategy and pounding out laps, it isn't enough for the Aston Martin team to rise to the station it reliably should be. If Alonso were paired with a safe and reliable pair of hands, I argue the Aston team would be fighting for podiums and perhaps even wins at this point. It is well past time for him to be replaced, but because of who his daddy is, he never will be. Lawrence keeps wasting millions and hamstringing Aston's development as a team for the sake of his kid's ego, and that's a shame.