Just Because Ford Killed Its Sedans Doesn't Mean They Can't Make A Comeback

Ford says it has no regrets about sending its last remaining sedans and hatchbacks to the great junkyard in the sky six years ago. However, that doesn't mean it hasn't considered reviving the segment it abandoned in 2019. Since then, the company has soldiered on with an all SUV, truck, van and Mustang lineup. Just because Ford killed the sedan doesn't mean it can't miss it.

While speaking with Automotive News, Ford Blue and Model E boss Andrew Frick said the company was "absolutely" happy with its decision to sunset sedans, but he wouldn't deny the Blue Oval is considering bringing the body style back once again with the help of the Mustang. I can hear your keyboards furiously typing already. Here's what Frick told Auto News:

We look to expand on the Mustang family as we move forward. I think, for us to do it, it's going to have to make sense within our portfolio. It's going to have to make sense within a family that we may already offer. And it's going to have to be very cost-effective for us to do it. That's what we're focused on in general with a lot of our new affordable products," Frick said. "We want the concepts to be right and the costs to be even better.

That sure sounds like the Mustang sedan is something that could really be coming down the pipeline, and I'd have to assume it'll be aimed squarely at something like the Dodge Charger 4-Door — especially once it regains its V8 engine. There has even been chatter about a sedan version of the Chevy Camaro on the horizon, so buyers who are looking for a more practical muscle car might be in for some fun in the nearish future.