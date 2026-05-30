2026 Ford Bronco: Will It Baby?

We haven't done a "Will It Baby" post at Jalopnik in a while because, frankly, none of us have babies, the desire to have babies, or even the ability to have babies. But I do have three nephews, all born three years ago just a few months apart from each other, which means they are prime "BIG TWUCK!" age. Enter, the Ford Bronco.

My desire for a Ford Bronco press car was twofold. Firstly, I wanted a rugged car to do rugged things, because my friends and I went backcountry wilderness backpacking over Memorial Day Weekend. The Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch package and beautiful Velocity Metallic Blue that Ford dropped off for me, with its 2.7-liter Ecoboost V6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, certainly fit the bill.

We ended up hiking an almost entirely deserted island in the middle of Lake Michigan, so the most rugged thing the Bronco really got to do was drive around a bit on former Jalopnik Editor-in-Chief Rory Carroll's land (by the way, have you checked out Alloy yet?) and transport four full-size backpacks and four stinky hikers out to the dock and back to Detroit. Rough and ready, but not quite what Ford had in mind for the Sasquatch package. As a road-tripping car, it was a mixed bag. The Bronco wasn't bad, it has plenty of space for occupants and a heck of a lot of bags, but it wasn't great, as its beefy 35-inch tires and removable body panels made for a loud and whistling ride at freeway speeds. This wasn't unexpected, however. The ride quality of the Bronco could be compared to its rival, the Jeep Wrangler, only much nicer.

The other reason? My brother's three-year-old son loves cars, but the Ford Bronco in particular (much to my 4Runner-owning brother's dismay) so on the last day of my loan, we formulated a plan to pick his son up for daycare in his hero vehicle, which made me pause and ask the question: will it baby? With an MSRP of $72,425, that price alone might make it out of a lot of parents' orbit anyway considering what it costs to raise a kid these days. But before we could wow the kiddo, we had to get the lad safely into the car first.