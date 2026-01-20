Will The Camaro Ever Come Back? Here's What We Know

It wasn't that long ago when GM president Mark Reuss said should it ever happen, the next-gen Camaro would lean toward "functionality and fun." Although General Motors has yet to confirm a successor to the now-discontinued muscle car, rumors of the Camaro's comeback have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. And with good reason.

GM Authority managed to get hold of a Camaro trademark filed by General Motors with the Cambodian Department of Intellectual Property. Before you dismiss that as some kind of merch, the filing (made on September 25, 2025), was tagged under the goods and services category with the script "motor vehicles and parts thereof."

What's more, GM is reportedly planning to introduce two new sedans for the U.S. market, based on the Alpha 2-2 platform. If you didn't know, the Alpha 2-2 is an evolution of the sixth-generation Camaro's Alpha 2 architecture, which also underpins the current crop of CT4s and CT5s. While one of the two cars to ride on the new Alpha 2-2 is the next-generation Cadillac CT5, the second car remains a mystery. Since Cadillac has confirmed the CT4 will not be returning after the 2026 model year, this has understandably re-ignited rumors of the Camaro's revival.