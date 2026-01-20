Will The Camaro Ever Come Back? Here's What We Know
It wasn't that long ago when GM president Mark Reuss said should it ever happen, the next-gen Camaro would lean toward "functionality and fun." Although General Motors has yet to confirm a successor to the now-discontinued muscle car, rumors of the Camaro's comeback have been making rounds on the internet for a while now. And with good reason.
GM Authority managed to get hold of a Camaro trademark filed by General Motors with the Cambodian Department of Intellectual Property. Before you dismiss that as some kind of merch, the filing (made on September 25, 2025), was tagged under the goods and services category with the script "motor vehicles and parts thereof."
What's more, GM is reportedly planning to introduce two new sedans for the U.S. market, based on the Alpha 2-2 platform. If you didn't know, the Alpha 2-2 is an evolution of the sixth-generation Camaro's Alpha 2 architecture, which also underpins the current crop of CT4s and CT5s. While one of the two cars to ride on the new Alpha 2-2 is the next-generation Cadillac CT5, the second car remains a mystery. Since Cadillac has confirmed the CT4 will not be returning after the 2026 model year, this has understandably re-ignited rumors of the Camaro's revival.
Optimism is in the air
Before we get too carried away, it's worth pointing out the second car could also be a new Impala or Malibu. Heck, it could even signal the arrival of a new Cadillac grand tourer, and possibly even a four-door Camaro. Given that GM is reconsidering its EV ambitions and developing new ICE models, we could see the Alpha 2-2 entertaining us with some good 'ol combustion. After all, its predecessor had no trouble handling V8s and V6s. If Ford is committed to keeping the V8 Mustang alive and Dodge can bring back the Hemi, GM may well aim for its fair share of the pie.
GM can't rely solely on the upcoming CT5, as it wants its Lansing Grand River plant, where the current CT4 and CT5 are being made, to operate viably in the future. So a second car needs to happen. Last year, while some passionate folks within GM managed to present a proposal for the seventh-generation Camaro, the bean counters turned it down, citing a weak business case. GM is reportedly still toying around with the idea, although the light at the end of the tunnel has gone dimmer, according to the insider who gave GM Authority the intel.