Which Sedans Need To Be Revived Right Now?
The current state of the automotive industry is far from perfect. The general public is frustrated by the rising prices for new cars. Enthusiasts are annoyed that every other new model unveiled by mass-market automakers is a crossover. However, the tides could be changing. Market and political forces could be prompting manufacturers to produce more sedans.
Which sedans do automakers need to revive immediately? According to Automotive News, the market shift could be triggered by President Trump's proposed rollback of fuel economy standards. The new rules would reclassify crossovers and other small SUVs as cars, rather than light trucks. While fleet-wide MPG requirements would be slashed, those specific model categories would be subject to stricter standards. The profit motive that favored crossovers would vanish overnight. However, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. With rising fuel prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, now isn't the best time to discourage less fuel-efficient vehicles.
Ford needs to make a new sedan
I don't care what it is, but Ford needs to put a sedan for the American market into production as soon as possible. For years, the Mustang has remained the only car that Ford sells in the United States. Ford's carless model lineup has spread to other continents as the company discontinued the Focus and the Fiesta. It reached the point where the Puma crossover is the current Ford model competing in the FIA World Rally Championship. The Blue Oval's feelings on sedans might be changing. Ford CEO Jim Farley said at this year's Detroit Auto Show, "The sedan market is very vibrant. It's not that there isn't a market there. It's just we couldn't find a way to compete and be profitable. Well, we may find a way to do that."
Be sure to mention which make and model you want to make a comeback in the comments section below.