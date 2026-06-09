Airplanes Could Soon Be Going Hybrid, Too

Hybrid cars have been with us for a while now, and with EV adoption happening slower than expected, they are likely to be part of the landscape for a good while longer. But why should the technology be limited to the ground? Turns out, the airline industry is also actively looking for ways to get higher fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the same basic idea behind a Prius could well be the way to do it. On Tuesday, GE Aerospace successfully tested a megawatt-class hybrid-electric plane engine, paving the way for a first flight test. If all goes according to plan, this one technology could solve a bunch of aviation industry woes in one fell swoop.

GE Aerospace is doing all this in cooperation with no less than NASA, as part of the aeronautical (not just space!) agency's Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project. For NASA, the goal is to help with the science and engineering of next-generation commercial aircraft that will be 25-30% more fuel efficient. Since EPFD focuses on smaller commercial planes to start, GE's new hybrid system was hooked up to one of its reliable old turboprop engines, the CT7. As for the test itself, it "simulated various flight phases such as taxi, takeoff, climb, and cruise," but the big step is that the engine ran off of electric power alone for a bit.