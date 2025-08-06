The EV Transition Isn't Happening On Schedule, So Automakers Have To Hang On To Technologies They Wanted To Ditch

I've talked to plenty of people in the industry about this issue, and the consensus is that you want to satisfy the customer above all else. If the customer is meh on EVs, then you can't try to force them into acceptance, lacking serious government support. Meanwhile, if the customer wants to save money, keeping hybrids in the picture enables the carmaker to maintain an in-between position. The added benefit is that you aren't giving up on batteries, which will be critical should the mood swing back in favor of more rapid EV adoption.

The bigger problem is that Mercedes isn't alone: BMW and the Volkswagen Group are also grappling with the challenge, and their U.S. business is so important that they have to come up with a viable solution on powertrains. Logically, they would seek to collaborate, spreading the risk around. We're already seeing a decent amount of this on EVs. I just tested a Chevy Equinox EV that shares a platform with the Honda Prologue.

Weakness in the startup EV space also isn't helping. Tesla is struggling, as are Lucid and Rivian. The major automakers can't rely on them to absorb all the risk of creating new EV customers so that Big Auto can then, in the parlance of the industry, sweep in and "conquest" them later. Mercedes and everybody else that's well established are on their own.