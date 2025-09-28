Norway Tests Out Its All-Electric Plane Future

If there's a country out there trying to will an all-electric society into existence, it's Norway. In 2024, 90% of all cars sold there were EVs. To protect the pristine environment of its fjords, Norway is forcing all ships sailing there to transition to zero-emission. And now, a long-gestating plan to electrify flights in the country is bearing fruit, as it recently completed a test cargo delivery using an all-electric plane. What's a fossil fuel?

The plane was an Alia CX300, made by Vermont startup Beta Technologies, as the New York Times reports. The route went from Stavanger to Bergen, a so-called "milk run" in local parlance. The Scandinavian country is of course part of the European mainland, but it also encompasses a vast number of small islands right off the coast. Traversing them by bridge or ferry takes a long time, which is why Norway has a huge number of domestic flight routes for a country of its size, fully 560.

Trouble is, most passenger and cargo planes are larger aircraft meant for medium-haul flights and longer. Larger means heavier, which means more fuel. For short runs, say under 250 miles, and/or with fewer passengers, they're just overkill. Electric planes, meanwhile, have issues with getting enough power density out of their batteries. Because lithium-ion can only store so much charge, any aircraft flying on them would have to be smaller, lighter, and shorter-ranged — wait a minute, that's exactly what Norway needs. And Norway knows it.