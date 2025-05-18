Why The Boeing 777X Won't Have Engine Chevrons

As anyone who's ever been near a jet plane knows, engines are noisy. The physics behind that noise has to do with the fact that what engines do, essentially, is suck in a lot of air, set it on fire (internal combustion), and then shoot that superheated exhaust out the other end. In that sense, it's not all that dissimilar from a car — which is also very noisy if it doesn't have a muffler.

That hot air blasts into the atmosphere around it, which of course is much cooler. That creates all kinds of friction leading to vortices, which in turn makes that signature shrieking wail. Engine chevrons were developed in a joint research project between NASA, Boeing, and GE, specifically to compress that wail down. So they might look like a kid took a pair of craft edge scissors to the engine, but what they do is disrupt that exhaust in such a way that a buffer layer of smaller vortices is created to smother the larger ones. The result is reduced noise.

Getting a handle on noise is good for passengers and their ears, of course, but it's also important for the airline business. Cities around the world have strict noise pollution rules and following those rules is part of what determines flight paths. If a plane produces less sound in the first place, new flight paths can open up.