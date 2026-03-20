Airlines Are Breaking Ticket-Sale Records As Travelers Rush To Buy Before Iran-War Price Increases Hit

The Iran war affects commercial airlines in a number of ways. For one, jet fuel costs have surged; PBS, via Argus Media, has it at $3.93/gallon as of Tuesday, versus $2.50/gallon before the war. Bastian translates that to $400 million in extra expenditures for Delta. For reference, Reuters says that jet fuel accounts for 20-25% of all operating costs, on average. Sooner than later, carriers will have to pass those costs off to passengers; foreign airlines tend to do this through a separate fuel surcharge, whereas domestic carriers historically have just increased the airfare itself. Either way, this is what customers are rushing to beat.

But it goes farther than just the dollar value of the ticket. Just a few weeks ago, the Middle East was a major air transit hub. Now, commercial flights into and out of the region are being canceled, and other flights are taking long detours to avoid the entire area. This makes multi-stop, long-haul flights take inefficient routes, meaning more time in the air, meaning more fuel burned. Using more jet fuel at the same time that jet fuel is getting more expensive is a bad combination. Beyond that, if flights are getting longer (or outright canceled), fewer people will want to take them, regardless of price. It's just bad news all around.

It's almost as if the war against Iran is having huge, unintended consequences. Who could have predicted this? Anyway, in the short-term, airlines are reaping the rewards and toasting broken records. Not to sound like a broken record myself, but the good times probably won't last for much longer. If you absolutely need to fly soon, buy right now.