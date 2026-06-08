These Used Hondas Aren't Worth Your Money At Any Price

No car company is perfect, though there are a few brands with reputations so strong that they warrant headlines like "The Most Reliable Car Brand Isn't Toyota Or Honda" whenever they're not at the very top of a dependability ranking. And while Honda is one of those vaunted brands, it still isn't like you can throw a rock at their entire lineup over the last 20 years and expect to strike reliability gold every time. Like any manufacturer, you'll find that Honda has a past (and present) dotted with at least the occasional departure from the usual high expectations, whether that means a pervasive parts defect that leads to widespread recalls or design decisions that passed muster in testing but didn't hold up in the real world.

Often, those issues can be nailed down to specific model years, power trains, or design generations, which means it's still possible to set yourself up for a great ownership experience as long as you do your homework. So we're going to walk you through some of the most problematic used offerings from Honda, including a little background that exposes the kinds of issues that can help give a well-regarded company the occasional black eye. After all, if you're buying one of these Hondas, you're trying to make a prudent, responsible choice. Though if you wanted something with the reliability of a Maserati, you'd at least have the privilege of looking cool while you're broken down on the side of the road.