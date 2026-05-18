This Could Be The Worst Honda Engine Ever Built

There's no shortage of Honda engines that have captured the hearts and minds of enthusiasts. The B-and K-Series are high-revving naturally aspirated wonders, and even respond well to intake and exhaust modifications, along with more aggressive camshafts. Then there's the brand's J35, a sturdy 3.5-liter V6 known as one of the most reliable engines of all time.

Besides being a lot of fun, these engines see hundreds of thousands of miles with little more than basic maintenance. In contrast, Honda's turbocharged L-Series 1.5-liter inline-four, prominently found in the Civic Si since 2017, raises alarm bells: good power for its displacement thanks to forced induction, but known for tricky reliability.

Could this be the worst Honda engine ever built? It's complicated; there are certainly quirks to look out for, but it could just be a matter of how people drive them. Let's mix the compressed air of consumer opinion with some engineering fuel and ignite discussion surrounding as to why it's a bit of a black sheep.