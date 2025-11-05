Honda Is Working On Its First New V6 In 30 Years, And It's Not A J-Series

I asked Honda's engineers why they decided to go with a brand new V6 when most automakers have stopped designing them anymore. They said buyers in the U.S. tend to want the displacement and torque a V6 offers, also pointing to our penchant for towing, or at least the pretend desire to tow. I suppose these are all fair points, but I feel like a turbo-four could do all of this just as well. There was also mention of "significant cost reduction" being involved. I suppose Honda is really good at making V6s. I mean, it has far more practice at it than making turbocharged inline-fours, so I can see how the money would work out in its favor.

The engine is going to serve as the basis for Honda's "Next Generation Large-size Hybrid" vehicle, so right off the bat, it's going to be paired with a battery and a couple of electric motors. It'll be a similar setup to what Honda currently uses in the Civic Hybrid, and it'll add in the eCVT for direct drive to couple gears at both high and low speeds (the Civic only does this at high speeds).

I can say with some certainty that the Next-Gen Large Hybrid won't exactly be thrilling to drive, but that doesn't mean Honda isn't going to try. Engineers told a gaggle of journalists that they were considering including S+ Shift — first seen on the 2026 Prelude — on the crossover when it comes to market to give it a "wild" driving experience.

Just because the engine will show up in this application first doesn't mean it's a one-trick pony. While details are anything but concrete, Honda says it may very well end up in Acura products, so engineers clearly aren't worried about the engine's refinement. It's also possible that the motor will not be paired with any sort of electric component in some applications, but no one would tell me what those could be.

Unfortunately for my J-Series lovers out there, I've got absolutely no concrete news on if that motor will stick around once this new one comes along. Considering the fact it's been in production since 1996, it might be getting a bit long in the tooth. Change is good, even if it's a bit more of the same.