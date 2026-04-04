Does Maserati Deserve Its Bad Reputation? Here's What Owners Say

Founded in Bologna in 1914, Maserati is a widely recognized name that has defined Italian high-performance engineering for generations to enthusiasts. Known for their exquisitely worked and well-designed exteriors, vehicles made by the famous luxury manufacturer are crafted specifically to evoke high-class sophistication and elegance. However, the trident brand has also been plagued with owner complaints about quality and reliability issues, so much that they've severely damaged its reputation.

Among luxury brands, Maserati has placed low in reliability rankings, due to well-documented complaints about electrical faults, suspension problems, transmission troubles, and some issues surrounding build quality. Furthermore, negative perceptions about the brand often stem from the fact that the cost of maintenance can be quite steep. According to the MIE Corporation, a Maserati requires around $1,500 per year, on average, in maintenance for the first 4 years, which Consumer Affairs says is about $650 more than the average car.

With the brand often portrayed as unreliable and expensive to maintain, used Maserati cars are being hit with crushing depreciation as they struggle to retain value amidst the aforementioned issues driving buyers away. And, although attributed to non-reliability issues, Maserati has also seen weaker-than-expected sales in the new car market, with global sales down 58% in 2025 compared to 2023, after just over 11,000 units found new homes overall. We've all heard the stereotype. But how much truth is there in the preconceived notions, and does Maserati deserve the tough dirt on its image? We've left it to the owners to make that call.