The Most Reliable Car Brand Isn't Toyota Or Honda, According To Consumer Reports

When you hear Toyota or Honda, the first word that often comes to mind is reliability. However, in Consumer Reports' latest reliability survey, another brand has taken the top spot. While Lexus and Toyota still have some of the best new cars and SUVs under $30,000, Subaru has emerged as the most reliable brand for 2025. So, what sets Subaru apart?

First, let's understand how our friends at Consumer Reports conduct their annual survey. The publication asks its subscribers about the issues they have encountered with their vehicles over the past year. Feedback was requested on specific trouble spots, including the powertrain, suspension, steering, brakes, climate systems, build quality, and in-car electronics. Using data from over 300,000 vehicles, this information was evaluated to identify potential issues and assign a predicted reliability score to each model. Based on these scores, Consumer Reports provides an overall rating for each brand.

Using a 100-point scoring system, Subaru ranked as the top brand with a score of 68 out of 100, followed by Lexus with 65 and Toyota with 62. All three scores are classified as "above average" reliability by Consumer Reports. In fourth place is Honda (59), while the least reliable brands were Cadillac (27) and Rivian (14).