GMC Says Its New, Smaller Hummer X Truck And SUV Concepts Are Purely For Show With No Production Intent... Sure, Jan
General Motors officially opened its new advanced design studio in Pasadena, California today, and GMC used the occasion to debut two new concepts: the Hummer X, shown in both pickup and SUV forms. Keep in mind, though, that GMC definitely does not plan to put either of these electric concept Hummers into production, saying they're "purely a concept with no intention for production. It is an exercise and platform for our advanced design, manufacturing, and R&D teams to explore potential new territories, technologies, and techniques." Sure, Jan.
These electric trucks "redefine what a mid-size EV can do off-road" with 35-to-37-inch tires, beadlock wheels, Multimatic shocks, and serious underbody protection. They're also designed to be configurable with removable fender flares, stackable interior displays, and a new production technique.
GM says the distinctive shape of these two concept cars that 100% definitely will not ever make it to production (despite them looking barely more concept-y than the production Hummer EV) was made possible by a 3D metal printing process called Flex Fab. The press release says, "Flex Fab unlocked a new Hummer aesthetic: a clean, flat-topped silhouette with radiused edges, laser-welded seams, and visible precision bolts. Honest, functional, and unmistakably Hummer. "
They're definitely not coming to production, guys, so stop asking
Despite the fact that GM insists these concept cars are not intended to enter production, it released dimensions for both of them, including approach, departure, and breakover angles, which is a bit strange for a concept. The Hummer X truck concept is 9.5 inches shorter overall than the Hummer EV pickup at 207.3 inches long, while the Hummer X SUV is 8.5 inches shorter than the Hummer EV SUV at 188.3 inches long. At 80 inches wide they're almost 7 inches narrower, and both the truck and SUV are also about 7 inches lower in height.
GM says these concepts were designed and engineered as a modular platform built around four pillars: reconfigurability, capability, community, and sustainability. Configurability comes from the new production method and modular interior components, and capability comes in the form of true off-road abilities. As for community, GM says the Hummer X was designed for the "builder maker," someone who builds, modifies, and shares their vehicle with a community that "gets it." Hummer Hub is a new suite of connected apps that can do things like anchor a drone to fly ahead of the car and feed real-time terrain data back to the vehicle.
The final pillar, sustainability, comes in the form of recycled materials used in production, and modular components that "customers can swap, share, and recirculate them as part of the community experience, helping to create a circular economy."
As a reminder, these radical rugged concept cars are not available for sale. Check back with us in a year or so when GMC suddenly will present a completely unrelated announcement about two new electric Hummers.