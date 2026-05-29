GMC Says Its New, Smaller Hummer X Truck And SUV Concepts Are Purely For Show With No Production Intent... Sure, Jan

General Motors officially opened its new advanced design studio in Pasadena, California today, and GMC used the occasion to debut two new concepts: the Hummer X, shown in both pickup and SUV forms. Keep in mind, though, that GMC definitely does not plan to put either of these electric concept Hummers into production, saying they're "purely a concept with no intention for production. It is an exercise and platform for our advanced design, manufacturing, and R&D teams to explore potential new territories, technologies, and techniques." Sure, Jan.

These electric trucks "redefine what a mid-size EV can do off-road" with 35-to-37-inch tires, beadlock wheels, Multimatic shocks, and serious underbody protection. They're also designed to be configurable with removable fender flares, stackable interior displays, and a new production technique.

GMC

GM says the distinctive shape of these two concept cars that 100% definitely will not ever make it to production (despite them looking barely more concept-y than the production Hummer EV) was made possible by a 3D metal printing process called Flex Fab. The press release says, "Flex Fab unlocked a new Hummer aesthetic: a clean, flat-topped silhouette with radiused edges, laser-welded seams, and visible precision bolts. Honest, functional, and unmistakably Hummer. "