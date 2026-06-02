Gas Will Get 'An Order Of Magnitude' More Expensive In 2-3 Weeks If Trump Can't Open Strait Of Hormuz, Exxon Exec Tells Bankers

If you assume Jalopnik and everyone currently on staff are biased against Trump and untrustworthy, that's fine. But bias cuts both ways, and if anything, AccuExxonMobil senior vice-president Neil Chapman should be biased in favor of the administration that the oil and gas industry is already so heavily invested in. The fact that he's telling investment bankers that we have less than a month before this whole thing really blows up in our faces says a lot. Even worse, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth spoke after Chapman and largely agreed with his assessment:

Like Chapman, he pointed to reserve releases and noted that sanctioned oil from Russia, Iran, and Venezuela also has helped offset the loss of production in countries such as Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. And he also said that "the buffers and the shock absorbers are being steadily drawn down," which will soon show itself in prices. "Over the next few weeks, we're likely to see those pressures flow through more directly to physical prices," Wirth said. "There [will be] more upward pressure that I would expect as we get into June and certainly into July."

Chapman and Wirth's predictions generally align with the International Energy Agency's recent warning, except, as Oil & Gas Journal points out, the timeline they gave for real disaster to hit is far shorter than the IEA's. I don't know exactly what it means when oil and gas execs are more pessimistic about the future than outside organizations, but it probably isn't good. Ideally, Trump's crack team of Republican negotiators would find a way to force Iran to reopen the strait it now controls, but even if they succeed, it may already be too late to stop everything from getting worse. But I'm sure it's fine. It'll probably be fine, right?