'World-Class' At The Petersen Museum Condenses 100 Years Of Mercedes-Benz Into A Greatest Hits Exhibit Featuring Cars You've Definitely Never Seen Before

This year marks the 140th anniversary of Carl Benz creating the Patent-Motorwagen, so current-day Mercedes-Benz has been doing a ton for its milestone birthday. It wasn't until forty years after the Patent-Motorwagen's launch that Daimler and Benz actually merged, which makes 2026 the nice, clean 100th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz as a brand. The German automaker is one of the most important presences in the industry, with one of the strongest back catalogs of road cars, race cars, prototypes, and beyond, so the task of trying to condense that into a space-constrained museum display is tough to imagine.

But with the new exhibit "World-Class: 100 Years of Mercedes-Benz," the folks over at the Petersen Museum have managed to do a great job. Opening to the public this Saturday, May 23, the exhibit features 42 different vehicles from across all 140 years of Mercedes-Benz's history, plus some truly fantastic advertising art, and information boards full of good trivia. Museum curator Shervin Nakhjavani says work started on the exhibit when he joined the museum in August 2024, aiming to give a broad view of the history of the company, as most people in the U.S. only see Mercedes as a relatively younger luxury brand.

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Only four of the cars are on loan from Mercedes itself, with the rest coming from private owners and some well-known collectors, and the variety of stuff on display is fantastic. I've been lucky enough to go to the Mercedes Museum in Stuttgart a handful of times, have seen scores of rare and important Benzes at concours and car launches, and I've even gone into Mercedes' secret Holy Halls warehouses. But there were still a few cars in this exhibit that I've never seen in person before, and I'm certain that will be the same for basically anyone who walks into the room — during an opening night panel, a representative from Mercedes-Benz's Classic Center said there are some cars on display that the company would kill to own.