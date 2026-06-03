5 Worst Manual Transmission Habits That'll Shorten Their Lifespans

The history of the automatic transmission is full of misfires: The 1904 Sturtevant unit was known to have its centrifugal weights fly apart, and early versions of the Hydra-Matic still required the driver to engage the clutch to get the car moving. Today's torque converter and dual-clutch transmissions have largely put those complaints to rest, and with them came a new level of convenience that now dominates the car industry. There's no more need to wrestle a manual gearbox through bumper-to-bumper city traffic while your left leg goes numb.

That said, manual transmissions still offer something automatics simply can't replicate, and many enthusiasts argue that the purest driving pleasure still comes from three pedals. In fact, as many as 65% of all Toyota GR Supra models sold in 2024 were optioned with a manual. Still, if you are not an enthusiast, the extra work associated with a stick is often seen as a trade-off.

Smooth inputs, precise shifts, and good timing will reward you with unmatched driver feedback, but sloppy habits will do the opposite. Knowing how to handle a manual gearbox can mean the difference between feeling more in tune with your car and bleeding money from your bank account. With that in mind, here are five of the worst manual transmission habits that'll shorten their lifespan, and what you can do to avoid them.