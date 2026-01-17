Power Shifting Vs. Speed Shifting: The Pros & Cons Of Each

Both power shifting and speed shifting are fantastic at reducing acceleration times and breaking stuff. If all you care about is eking out the last few tenths on a run, your synchronizers, clutch, shift forks, and gears just have to suck it up.

Power shifting is when you don't bother to lift your foot off the gas between shifts. Unless you're driving a car designed to handle the abuse, it likely wasn't programmed to prevent the kind of damage that power shifting can cause. Speed shifting, on the other hand, does involve letting up on the gas (briefly), and is slightly less traumatic on your power train. If power shifting is like parachuteless skydiving into concrete, speed shifting is like parachuteless skydiving into water. They're both devastating, but one is slightly worse. To see speed shifting in action, here's Corvette legend John Heinricy behind the wheel in the performance review section from the VHS that came with 1992 Corvette ZR-1s upon purchase:

That's how Chevy clocked 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds (and 12.9 seconds for the quarter-mile run) with the ZR-1. It's the kind of shifting that magazine test drivers love, as they get to brag (alongside manufacturers) about the car's quick times. But how hard is this kind of shifting on a car? Well, in his Carmudgeon podcast, Jason Cammisa talked about a fellow tester at Motor Trend with a brutally quick 1-2 shift. It sounded like a dual-clutch transmission in action, and the tester behind it was apparently known for bending shift forks.